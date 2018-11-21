Fosun International Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,600 Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/fosun-international-ltd-acquires-shares-of-7600-medidata-solutions-inc-mdso.html.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.