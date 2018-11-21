Fosun International Ltd Invests $946,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABX opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

