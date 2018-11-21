Fred Gilmer, Jr. Sells 1,430 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $52,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 68,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

