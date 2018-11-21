Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $10.88 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $105,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.