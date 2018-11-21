Frontier Communications (FTR) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at Citigroup

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Shares of FTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 436,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,176. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontier Communications by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 85,818 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications by 29.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Frontier Communications by 33.8% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Frontier Communications by 31.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.