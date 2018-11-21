Frontline (FRO) PT Raised to $6.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of FRO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontline by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 28.0% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 143,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

