FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 219.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 66,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,065.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

