FTB Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $4,550,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 550,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $79.03.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,485 shares of company stock worth $1,378,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

