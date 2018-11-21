FTS International (FTSI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.66. 884,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 666,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTSI. ValuEngine cut shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FTS International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.72.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). FTS International had a net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 139.46%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 47.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FTS International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

