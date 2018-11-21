Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.51 ($52.92).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA FPE opened at €37.10 ($43.14) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.