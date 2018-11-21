FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tahoe Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $4.49 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tahoe Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of THO opened at C$4.44 on Monday. Tahoe Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

