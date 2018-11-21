FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Issued By Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $4.78 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.