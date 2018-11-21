FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Bodycote PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (BYPLF)

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Bodycote in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

BYPLF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

