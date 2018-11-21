FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

