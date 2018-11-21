FY2018 EPS Estimates for PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of PQ Group in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.13 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. PQ Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 257,133 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 120,474 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 53,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $952,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,715. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.