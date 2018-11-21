FY2018 EPS Estimates for Southern Co (SO) Increased by KeyCorp

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SO. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Southern stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southern has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

