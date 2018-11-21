Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 74,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 981,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 633,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 831,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 565.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 634,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

