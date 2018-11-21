Gabelli Weighs in on Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vodafone Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Gabelli analyst E. Miller expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 172.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after buying an additional 114,807 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

