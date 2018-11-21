Gaia Inc (GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.09 million and the lowest is $13.06 million. Gaia reported sales of $8.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $44.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.52 million to $44.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.77 million to $76.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Gaia to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $294,640.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 167,612 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,013. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

