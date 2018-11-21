Galena Biopharma, Inc. (SLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galena Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galena Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galena Biopharma.

SLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 471,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,039. Galena Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Galena Biopharma Company Profile

Develop biopharmaceuticals

