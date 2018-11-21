Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Director Acquires $33,330.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Joseph W. Marshall III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,609.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,289. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,606,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

