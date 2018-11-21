GanjaCoin (MRJA) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

GanjaCoin (CURRENCY:MRJA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One GanjaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GanjaCoin has a total market capitalization of $913,058.00 and $0.00 worth of GanjaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GanjaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GanjaCoin Profile

GanjaCoin is a coin. GanjaCoin’s total supply is 22,283,190 coins. The official website for GanjaCoin is www.ganjacoinpro.com. GanjaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Ganja_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

