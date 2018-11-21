Gary J. Haseley Buys 3,500 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 82.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNS. Singular Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/gary-j-haseley-buys-3500-shares-of-transcat-inc-trns-stock.html.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.