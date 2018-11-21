GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. GasLog has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,012.00 and a beta of 1.01.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. GasLog had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 117.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $5,407,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GasLog by 97.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 11.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.