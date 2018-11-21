GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Receives $0.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price target on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of GST opened at $0.06 on Friday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

