Gates Industrial (GTES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.01

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2854516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.30 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $788,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $18,672,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

