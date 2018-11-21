General Cannabis (CANN) versus NXT-ID (NXTD) Critical Contrast

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and NXT-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT-ID 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXT-ID has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given NXT-ID’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXT-ID is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT-ID has a beta of -3.75, indicating that its stock price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of NXT-ID shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of NXT-ID shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and NXT-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $3.52 million 26.54 -$8.22 million N/A N/A NXT-ID $23.31 million 1.12 -$8.26 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NXT-ID.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and NXT-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -394.43% -243.86% -163.45% NXT-ID -31.23% -31.14% -12.56%

Summary

NXT-ID beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Marketing Consulting and Apparel (Marketing), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), and Finance and Real Estate (Finance). The Security segment advanced security services, including on-site professional and cash transport to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops, as well as security services to non-cannabis customers in the hospitality business. The Marketing segment provides designing, branding, and marketing strategy consulting services to the cannabis industry; and designs and sources client-specific apparel and products. This segment offers t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories through an online shop, as well as cannabis retailers, and specialty t-shirt and gift shops. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that comprise obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. The Finance segment engages in the acquiring and leasing of cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This segment also offers shared office space, networking, and event services; direct term loans and revolving lines of credit; and customized finance, capital formation, and banking services. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. It has a strategic alliance agreement with QubeChain LLC for the development and marketing of blockchain-based technology solutions in the healthcare, payments, and other strategic markets. Under the Agreement, the companies will jointly offer technology products and solutions from both companies to their respective customer bases and collaborate to pursue new market opportunities. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

