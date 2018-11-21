Genworth Financial (GNW) Shares Down 5.1%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 3,653,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,666,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

