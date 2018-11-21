Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 359294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Get Georgian Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

WARNING: “Georgian Mining (GEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.50” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/georgian-mining-geo-hits-new-1-year-low-at-6-50.html.

Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.