Getty Realty (GTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.78

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 2039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,432,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,029,000 after acquiring an additional 388,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,261,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 187,574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

