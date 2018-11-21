GFG Resources (GFG) Shares Down 5%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 177,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 101,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on GFG Resources from C$1.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Brian Neville Skanderbeg acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 364,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,675.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake Hills gold project that comprises 1,281 unpatented lode mining claims and 7 state mining leases covering approximately 33,500 acres located in Natrona County, Wyoming.

