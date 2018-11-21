Girard Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,198 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,222.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 277,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $630,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

