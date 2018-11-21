Girard Partners LTD. Has $313,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,081,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,636,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

