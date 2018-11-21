Girard Partners LTD. Has $362,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,350,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,661,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,364 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,459,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,216 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,335,000 after purchasing an additional 773,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

