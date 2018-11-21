Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,348 Novartis AG (NVS)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
