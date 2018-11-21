Global Cord Blood (CO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Shares of NYSE:CO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.51. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

