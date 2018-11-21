Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires New Position in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,075,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTE opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

