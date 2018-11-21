Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

