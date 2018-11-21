GN STORE NORD A/ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GNNDY)

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.69 million for the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption.

