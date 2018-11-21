Gold Corp. Tnr Sells 194,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp (ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) insider Gold Corp. Tnr sold 194,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,580.00.

Gold Corp. Tnr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Gold Corp. Tnr sold 41,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$2,870.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Gold Corp. Tnr sold 11,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$1,100.00.

CVE:ILC opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. International Lithium Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.89.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

