Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Boosted by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up 3.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,674,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Granite Construction by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Granite Construction by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

