Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 880 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. AXA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 252,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 71,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $203,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

