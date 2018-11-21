Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $418,000 Position in EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $1,585,000.

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.46. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

