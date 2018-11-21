Green Dot Co. (GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci Sells 4,466 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $377,287.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Dot by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Green Dot by 7,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

