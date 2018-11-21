GreenSky (GSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of GreenSky from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of GreenSky from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

