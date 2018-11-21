Greenspace Brands Inc (JTR) Director Roger Daher Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) Director Roger Daher purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

JTR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Greenspace Brands Inc has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JTR shares. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Greenspace Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Greenspace Brands from C$1.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

