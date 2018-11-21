Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.61

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.61 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 3446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.8565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 5.16%. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 8.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $4,456,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $2,850,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

