Guardant Health (GH) Trading 7% Higher

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.16. 680,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 553,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/guardant-health-gh-trading-7-higher.html.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.