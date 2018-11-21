GWG (GWGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

GWGH stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. GWG has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.96. GWG had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GWG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned about 0.61% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

