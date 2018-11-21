Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Halliburton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Halliburton by 1,183.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Halliburton by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

